SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County health officials reported 216 additional COVID-19 cases Monday bringing the total caseload to 43,925 as the number of hospitalizations dropped.
No new fatalities were reported, leaving the death toll at 810.
The zero fatalities were welcome news following a week in which 89 deaths were reported between Aug. 9 and Saturday. Of those deaths, 13 occurred during that time period.
On Sunday, one fatality was reported, a sharp drop from the previous two days, which each saw 20 deaths confirmed.
Currently, 414 confirmed coronavirus patients in Orange County are hospitalized, down from the 422 hospitalizations reported Sunday.
Of those hospitalized patients, 132 are in the intensive care unit, according to the latest numbers.
The change in the three-day average of hospitalized patients went from -2% to -3.3%, which is lower than the state’s threshold.
The rate of residents testing positive for COVID-19 in the county decreased from 6.9% to 6.8%. The state’s desired threshold is 8%.
The county’s case rate per 100,000 residents dropped from 117.9 to 109.7, which is far higher than the California Department of Public Health threshold of 25 per 100,000 residents.
Out of the 43,925 positive cases in the county, officials have reported 34,909 documented recoveries. To date, the county has reported 553,822 COVID-19 tests have been conducted, with 6,907 reported Monday.
