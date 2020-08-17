SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A Santa Ana family is mourning the loss of their patriarch, husband and father after coronavirus crept up on half a dozen relatives.
Jose Ramos began feeling sick about five weeks ago with symptoms of trouble breathing, coughing and a high fever.
He tested positive for the virus, which ended up spreading throughout the family’s Orange County home, infecting nearly everyone who lived there.
“Out of the seven who live here in the house, my mom, dad, my brother, my other brother who is 13 (all tested positive) but they had no symptoms. They got sick and my little sister and my sister-in-law,” said Carolina Gonzalez, one of Ramos’ daughters.
Gonzalez’s 16-year-old brother managed to avoid getting sick, and Gonzalez, who lives in a different home, said it was nearly impossible for her siblings to maintain social distancing inside the home so they had to utilize the backyard and garage.
“You walk by the hallway, it’s bumping elbows. You’re always sitting next to someone so it was hard for them to stay away from each other,” Gonzalez said.
Everyone in the family except Ramos recovered from coronavirus, and now his wife of 32 years and his children are mourning the tragic loss.
“Oh, my dad was such a great man. He always laughing. He was a lover of life. Coronavirus is real. COVID 19 is very real. I know many people probably don’t believe in it but wearing a face mask can make a difference,” Gonzalez said.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help raise money for Ramos’ funeral and the family is also planning to host a drive-by car wash fundraiser at 1227 West Edinger Avenue, Santa Ana, on Sunday at 10 a.m.
According to family, they hope for Ramos’ final resting place to be nearby his parents who are buried at Queen of Heaven Mortuary and Cemetery in Rowland Heights.