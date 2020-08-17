Everyone in the family except Ramos recovered from coronavirus, and now his wife of 32 years and his children are mourning the tragic loss.

“Oh, my dad was such a great man. He always laughing. He was a lover of life. Coronavirus is real. COVID 19 is very real. I know many people probably don’t believe in it but wearing a face mask can make a difference,” Gonzalez said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help raise money for Ramos’ funeral and the family is also planning to host a drive-by car wash fundraiser at 1227 West Edinger Avenue, Santa Ana, on Sunday at 10 a.m.

According to family, they hope for Ramos’ final resting place to be nearby his parents who are buried at Queen of Heaven Mortuary and Cemetery in Rowland Heights.