WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A popular dance and nightclub in West Hollywood is the latest business to permanently shutter its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, owners of western-themed Flaming Saddles West Hollywood announced that the cash-only bar would not be reopening at 8811 Santa Monica Boulevard.

“It has been a very long 5 months, very long indeed,” owner Jacqui Squatriglia said in a Facebook post. “Throughout these months Chris and I have chosen to stay positive. We were watching the science carefully as well as city and state regulations. We wanted to make sure it was as safe as possible before we attempted to reopen our doors.”

“With the heaviest of hearts, We are sad to say that Flaming Saddles WeHo will not be reopening at 8811 Santa Monica Blvd. I would like to thank you all for your hard work and dedication. We had become a force to be reckoned with in WeHo and I could not be prouder of the brand and all of you.”

The owners went on to say that with the current rules bars must follow, they would not be able to fulfill the “fiscal obligations that were presented to us at this location.”

Flaming Saddles has another location in New York City which remains open.