LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An 83-year-old driver was killed and a second driver ran from the scene of a head-on wreck in the Tujunga neighborhood early Monday morning.
The crash occurred in the 7100 block of Foothill Boulevard at about 1:45 a.m.
According to Los Angeles police, two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions when one of the cars struck the other head-on.
The driver of the one of the cars, an 83-year-old man, died at the scene, police told CBSLA. His name was not immediately released.
Witness spotted the driver of the second car limping away. Police searched the area and arrested three men, one of whom admitted to being the driver. However, investigators are still unclear on the details of the wreck.
“One person came out, surrendering, identifying himself as the driver,” LAPD Capt. Brian Wendling said. “Two additional people were located, and we’re determining if they were in the car as well or if, in fact, one of them was the driver. We have to determine that at this point.”
Footage from the scene showed the three men being handcuffed.