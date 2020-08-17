LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – Mayor Eric Garcetti will be on the move at this week’s virtual Democratic National Convention.

Garcetti – who is the national co-chair for the Biden/Harris campaign – will take part in 30 events along with a series of media appearances once the convention opens Monday night with a speech by former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Acknowledging this DNC will be unlike any other, Garcetti said “it’s going to be better by taking us off the convention floor and into America’s main streets and people’s real lives”.

In prerecorded speech, Obama will call Joe Biden a “profoundly decent man” who will “tell the truth and trust science” in her Monday night convention speech, seeking to draw a sharp contrast between President Donald Trump and her husband’s two-term vice president.

“He knows what it takes to rescue an economy, beat back a pandemic and lead our country,” Mrs. Obama says in an advance excerpt of her speech. “He will make smart plans and manage a good team, and he will govern as someone who’s lived a life that the rest of us can recognize.”

Republican Donald Trump succeeded Democrat Obama in 2017 and promptly set out to undo many of Obama’s achievements on health care, the environment and foreign policy, among others. Trump also routinely criticizes Obama’s job performance.

On Monday, Trump took a dig at the former first lady’s speech, noting that her remarks were prerecorded and that his own speech at the Republican National Convention next week will be live.

“Who wants to listen to Michelle Obama do a taped speech?” he said at a rally in Wisconsin.

Biden’s sense of empathy will also be a focus of Mrs. Obama’s speech.

Tragedy has followed Biden, from the deaths of his first wife and baby daughter after he was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1972, to the death of his son Beau from brain cancer in 2015.

Mrs. Obama, who leads an effort to help register people to vote, will also speak about the importance of voting in the Nov. 3 election, which will take place amid a coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 170,000 Americans and infected more than 5 million in the U.S.

