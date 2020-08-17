LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — DMV offices statewide will close early this week to conserve energy as the state broils under a heat wave taxing California’s power grid.
All DMV office will close at 3 p.m. through Wednesday, in conjunction with a statewide and extended Flex Alert.
“We are doing our part to protect the state’s power grid by reducing our energy consumption,” DMV Director Steve Gordon said in a statement.
Customers will be admitted into DMV offices until about 2:30 p.m. as time and space allow. Those with appointments at 2:30 p.m. and after will be contacted and rescheduled after the heat event, according to the DMV. DMV employees will telework during the closures where possible.
During the heat wave, the DMV has set up shade structures where available and is offering mobile tickets so customers can wait in their cars or other buildings without losing their place in line. Water is being made available to all customers and employees, according to the DMV.
The DMV says it is also working to conserve energy during its hours of operation by turning off unnecessary lights and closing blinds and other window coverings. After 3 p.m., air conditioning and other large equipment use is also being reduced as much as possible.