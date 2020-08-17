SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A 31-year-old man was charged on Monday with exposing himself to a girl at Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley.
Elihu Jonathan Rodriguez was identified as the suspect and already had a felony count of indecent exposure with a prior conviction and a misdemeanor count of child annoyance.
Rodriguez was accused of exposing himself to a girl at about 5:25 p.m. on Thursday as she walking at the park near Euclid Street and Edinger Avenue, according to Fountain Valley police.
Rodriguez was previously convicted in March 2017 of five counts of indecent exposure and peeking into an inhabited building.
He was sentenced to 198 days in jail March 6, 2017, and placed on three years of probation, but violated probation and was later sentenced to 1,260 days in jail July of that year, according to court records.
Rodriguez was initially scheduled to be arraigned on Monday but it has been rescheduled for Aug. 28 in Santa Ana.
