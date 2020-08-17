LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Residents of Los Angeles County hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic can now apply for help paying their rent.

Los Angeles County’s $100 million rent relief program’s application period opened Monday. The program is open to all residents of Los Angeles County who do not live in the city of Los Angeles.

For the next two weeks, residents can apply online at 211la.org or by calling 211 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The funds come from federal COVID-19 relief funds and are being managed by the Los Angeles County Development Authority. Grants will be paid directly to landlords to settle unpaid rent.

“This $100 million will go a long way toward keeping houses and families housed, “ Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas said.

County officials hope to help 8,000 to 9,000 low-income households that have been struggling due to the coronavirus crisis. Grants will be distributed via lottery, but applicants with the greatest need will be prioritized.

Residents living on 30% of median income can receive up to $10,000. Those at 50% of the median income can receive up to $7,500. The eligible income limit for a household of four people, including money earned by all adults in the household, is $56,300.

To check eligibility, go to 211la.org.