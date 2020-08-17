Comments
ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — An Anaheim man is behind bars in the fatal 2019 shooting of a 26-year-old woman.
Pablo Partida Aparicio, 23, was arrested on Thursday and is being held at Orange County Jail without bail, police said.
He is accused of shooting and killing Ayleen Morales on March 2, 2019.
The woman was found by officers in an alley in the 900 block of East Broadway in Anaheim, a few blocks from South East Street.
Morales had at least one gunshot wound and died at the scene, according to police.
No motive was released, but the Anaheim Police Department said detectives don’t believe it was a domestic violence issue.
