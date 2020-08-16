LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a toddler who was run over by a vehicle in Long Beach and died.
The crash happened Saturday around 8:05 p.m. after the 1-year-old and his father had been dropped off at their home by a car service driver. According to police, a preliminary investigation revealed that the father became distracted for a moment when the toddler ran in front of the car as it pulled away from the curb.
“Failing to see the juvenile in front of the vehicle,” police said in a news release that the driver subsequently hit the child with a front tire.
The child was taken to the hospital where he died. The driver remained at the scene for the investigation.
The incident unfolded in the area of Lei Drive and Polynesian Drive. Anyone who may have witnessed this crash was asked to call Long Beach Police Department, Collision Investigation Det. Brian Ekrem at (562) 570-7132.