LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Sun Valley church plans to hold indoor services Sunday despite the most recent court ruling in an ongoing battle over COVID-19 restrictions.

On Friday, Superior Court Judge James C. Chalfant ruled that Grace Community Church of the Valley could hold indoor worship with restrictions and set a hearing date for the preliminary injunction in September.

But by Saturday, the California Court of Appeal set aside a portion of the lower court’s order that would have allowed indoor services to occur Sunday, issuing a temporary stay on the portion of the ruling and allowing the County the right to enforce the health order’s ban on indoor religious activity.

The court noted, however, that a final resolution of the county’s petition was pending and ordered the church to submit a response by Aug. 25.

“Los Angeles County is pleased that the California Court of Appeal recognizes the vital importance of our Health Officer Orders in protecting the lives and health of our residents as we work to slow the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus,” the county said in an issued statement.

The church had reopened indoor services toward the end of July, which is when Los Angeles County sought a court order barring it from holding services, arguing that there was an immediate health risk.

In response, the church had filed suit Wednesday, alleging that pandemic regulations were being applied unequally by public officials, i.e. by allowing department stores and factories to stay open inside, but not houses of worship.

“We will obey God rather than men. We are going to be faithful to the Lord and leave the results to Him. Whatever happens is going to be what He allows to happen. But He will be on our side because we will be obedient and faithful to His word,” said Pastor John MacArthur in a previously recorded video.

As a result, the lower court ruled in favor of the church, but that ruling was set aside, allowing public health officials to enforce a portion of the health order that prohibits indoor religious services.

Despite this, the church planned to hold services indoor Sunday, with outdoor seating as an option for congregants. The next hearing in connection with the matter is scheduled for Sept. 4.