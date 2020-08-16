AZUSA (CBSLA) — A suspect in the Ranch 2 Fire in Azusa was taken into custody on Sunday afternoon.
At last check, the fire was at 2,256 acres and 7% containment, aggravated by dangerously high temperatures sweeping throughout the Southland.
The Ranch 2 Fire was reported about 2:45 p.m. Thursday near North San Gabriel Canyon Road and North Ranch Road, officials said. As of Sunday, 286 personnel were at the scene battling the blaze.
36-year-old Osmin Palencia, who was described as a homeless man, surrendered to authorities and is being held at the Azusa Police Department jail.
Police previously said Palencia was violent and had multiple active arrest warrants, in addition to being suspected of intentionally starting the fire.
His last known residence is an encampment in the Azusa Canyon Riverbed, according to police.
The following road closures remained in effect for the fire:
- San Gabriel Canyon Road/Highway 39: closed at Northbound Hwy 39 at
Sierra Madre Avenue (southbound Highway 39 is closed at East Fork Road)
- Glendora Mountain Road: closed from Big Dalton to East Fork
- Glendora Ridge Road: closed from Glendora Mountain Road to Mt. Baldy Road
- Santa Anita Canyon Road: closed from Arno Drive to Chantry Flats Road
Anyone with additional information about the fire was asked to call the Azusa Police Department at 626-812-3200.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
I am making a good salary online from home.I’ve made 97,999 dollar.s so for last 5 months working online and I’m a full time student. I’m using an online business opportunity I’m just so happy that I found out about it…….. Read More