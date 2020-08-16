LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County health officials on Sunday reported 1,192 new coronavirus cases and nine additional deaths.

Countywide, the total since the start of the pandemic is 221,950 coronavirus cases and 5,254 deaths.

Currently, 1,357 coronavirus patients were hospitalized throughout the county and 32% are in the intensive care unit.

Following an issue with the state’s electronic reporting system, officials in Los Angeles County said they still expect to experience a backlog in coronavirus case numbers.

Four out of the nine deaths reported on Sunday occurred among people older than 80 years old, and three had underlying health issues.

Still, health experts continue to advise the public, regardless of their age or health status, to take coronavirus precautions seriously.

“Because there are so many people infected with COVID-19 and spreading the virus who have no symptoms, and we ourselves could be infected and unknowingly spreading the virus, each of us needs to make sure we do everything we can to avoid being close to others not in our household,” said L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer. “With the warm weather, this can be challenging as we seek to find places to go that offer relief from the heat. As much as possible, however, we still ask everyone to stay home and limit activities outside to what is essential – work, getting groceries and medicine, and medical visits. If you do go to the beach or the park, please remember to keep at least 6 feet of distance from those you don’t live with, wear face coverings at all times when out the home, avoid crowded places, and wash your hands frequently. We need to work together to lower our case rate so we can get our children back to school and more people back to work.”