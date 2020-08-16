BURBANK (CBSLA) — Temperatures across the Los Angeles area on Sunday cooled down a bit from some of the higher digits days earlier, but forecasters say the heat will not be letting up soon.

A Lowe’s in Burbank was packed with customers rushing to buy portable air conditioning units, fans and other equipment to keep cool.

One nearby resident said he doesn’t have AC at home so something that he can easily purchase comes in handy during times like these.

“It’s been brutal the last couple of days. It’s been tough,” Tino Monzon said. “Luckily, I get a little break going to work but back home we’re just struggling.”

Unfortunately, Monzon said he left the Lowe’s empty-handed as he did at two other stores that have already sold out of portable AC units, canopies, weather stripping installations and other items.

“We’re going to check out some options online maybe. Try and figure something out,” Monzon said.

Cary Doo, the manager at the Lowe’s in Burbank, advises people to get what they need as soon as possible because as the store has already seen this weekend, coveted items are flying off the shelves.

There is frequent restocking so customers can always return the next day or later in the week to see if what they need is back in stores.