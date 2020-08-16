AZUSA (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday reported a 7 percent containment line around the Ranch 2 fire, which continued to burn in Azusa.
Around 6 p.m. Saturday, officials say a drone was flying overhead, and resulted in aircraft being grounded for the night.
As a result, officials warned in a news release, “Remember, when you fly, we can’t,” and asked the public to honor the temporary flight restriction over the fire and in the vicinity, adding that it was illegal to fly drones within the restricted area.
At last word, the Ranch 2 fire had scorched 2,256 acres, a number that had been upgraded from previous reports of 1,400 acres being blackened.
Police continued to search for Osmin Palencia, a 36-year-old man experiencing homelessness who stands accused of starting the blaze.
The fire was reported about 2:45 p.m. Thursday near North San Gabriel Canyon Road and North Ranch Road. Evacuation orders for the area have been lifted.
Road closure remain and include:
• San Gabriel Canyon Road/Hwy 39 – Closed at Northbound Hwy 39 at Sierra Madre Avenue. Southbound Hwy 39 is closed at East Fork Road;
• Glendora Mountain Road – Closed from Big Dalton to East Fork;
• Glendora Ridge Road – Closed from Glendora Mountain Road to Mt. Baldy Road;
• Santa Anita Canyon Road – Closed from Arno Drive to Chantry Flats Road.