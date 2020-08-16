PASADENA (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding a deadly officer-involved shooting in Pasadena.
The incident unfolded just before 8 p.m. Saturday on Raymond Avenue and Grandview Street.
It was there that officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, at which point they say the passenger suspect in the vehicle became uncooperative.
The suspect then ran into the street, holding his waistband while fleeing, and removed a firearm from his waistband, according to police.
Police say that is when officers opened fire. The suspect was struck. He was transported to the hospital where he died.
An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this case was asked to call Pasadena police at (626) 744-4241.