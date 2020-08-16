LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As temperatures across California hit triple-digits, a local scientist warns that this hot spell could be “one of the biggest heat waves we’ve seen this decade.”

“We’re going to see a lot of nights, especially across the Inland areas, where temperatures never drop to comfortable levels and that adds additional stress on the human body, additional stress on electrical grids and just makes it harder to cope with the heat when it doesn’t cool down at night,” added Daniel Swain, a UCLA climate scientist, who said this could be one of the biggest heat waves this decade.

As a result of increased temperatures, thousands were briefly left without power on Saturday as a result of intermittent rolling blackouts designed to lessen the stressors on the power grid.

From Woodland Hills to Santa Monica, rolling blackouts pushed families into panic mode over the possibility of hours without AC or fans. Southern California Edison said it was forced to shut down power for about 70,000 customers from 6:29 p.m. to 6:48 p.m. to protect the system from overwhelming.

The California Independent System Operator ordered the first rolling outages on Friday, marking the first time since 2011 to do so. Because of a higher demand, the power grid appears to be stressed late afternoon to early evening. As a result, power companies are asking residents to help conserve energy as much as possible, especially between the hours of 3 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Highs Sunday were forecast to be 110 in the High Desert with temperatures to continue to be well above average throughout the Southland. Excessive heat warnings remain in place through Wednesday for Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara. Heat advisories were also in place for Los Angeles, but through 9 p.m. Sunday. Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego remained under a heat warning through 9 p.m. Monday.