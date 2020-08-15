Comments
AZUSA (CBSLA) — Authorities were searching for a 36-year-old man experiencing homelessness who stands accused of starting the Ranch 2 fire in Azusa that scorched 1,500 acres.
Police say Osmin Palencia was last seen in the Azusa Canyon riverbed and is believed to be violent. Authorities urged the public to call police if Palencia is spotted.
Evacuation orders for the area have been lifted, though containment for the fire stood at around three percent.
The Ranch 2 Fire was reported about 2:45 p.m. Thursday near North San Gabriel Canyon Road and North Ranch Road, according to authorities.
Anyone with information about Palencia’s whereabouts was encouraged to contact the Azusa Police Department at 626-812-3200.