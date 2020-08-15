Comments
HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Authorities on Saturday were searching for a 94-year-old man who was last seen in Hollywood Friday.
Leonard Nynik was seen last in the 1300 block of N. Detroit Street. His family is very concerned for his safety and described him as 5-foot-6 with gray hair and blue eyes.
He weighs 170 pounds and was wearing a blue striped shirt and blue shorts.
Anyone with information as to Nynik’s whereabouts was asked to contact the LAPD Hollywood Division Detectives at (213) 972-2967 or (213) 972-2971.