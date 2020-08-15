LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As dangerously high heat spreads across the Southland, officials have opened up several cooling centers throughout Los Angeles County.

The National Weather Service advises residents to have extra water available, avoid strenuous outdoor activities from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., help the elderly, kids and pets stay cool, and plan to be in air-conditioned buildings.

The following emergency cooling centers will be open throughout the weekend:

Los Angeles County

Quartz Hill Library

Open Friday, August 14, 2020 to Sunday, August 16, 2020

Hours of Operation 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

5040 W. Avenue M-2, Quartz Hill, CA 93356

Stevenson Ranch Library

Open Friday, August 14, 2020 to Sunday, August 16, 2020

Hours of Operation 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

25950 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381

Claremont Library

Open Friday, August 31, 2020 to Saturday, August 1, 2020

Hours of Operation 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

208 N. Harvard Avenue, Claremont, CA 91711

Salazar Park

Open Friday, August 14, 2020 to Sunday, August 16, 2020

Hours of Operation 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

3864 Whittier Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90023

Topanga Library

Open Friday, August 14, 2020 to Sunday, August 16, 2020

Hours of Operation 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

122 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga, CA 90290

San Angelo Park

Open Saturday, August 15, 2020 t0 Monday, August 17, 2020

Hours of Operation: 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

245 S. San Angelo Park, La Puente, CA 91746

City of Los Angeles

Canoga Park Senior Center

Open Friday, August 14, 2020 to Monday, August 17, 2020

Hours of Operation 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

7326 Jordan Ave., Canoga Park, CA 91303

Sherman Oaks East Valley Adult Center

Open Friday, August 14, 2020 to Monday, August 17, 2020

Hours of Operation 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

5056 Van Nuys Blvd. Sherman Oaks 91403

Pecan Recreation Center

Open Friday, August 14, 2020 to Monday, August 17, 2020

Hours of Operation 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

145 S. Pecan St. Los Angeles 90033

Slauson Recreation Center

Open Friday, August 14, 2020 to Monday, August 17, 2020

Hours of Operation 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

5306 South Compton Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90011

Lafayette Recreation Center

Open Friday, August 14, 2020 to Monday, August 17, 2020

Hours of Operation 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

625 S. Lafayette Park Pl., Los Angeles, CA 90057

City of El Monte

Grace T. Black Auditorium

Open Friday, August 14, 2020 to Saturday, August 15, 2020

Hours of Operation 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

3130 Tyler Avenue, El Monte, CA 91731

City of Burbank

Buena Vista Library

Open Friday, August 14, 2020 to Monday, August 17, 2020

Hours of Operation 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

300 N Buena Vista St., Burbank, CA 91505