LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As dangerously high heat spreads across the Southland, officials have opened up several cooling centers throughout Los Angeles County.
The National Weather Service advises residents to have extra water available, avoid strenuous outdoor activities from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., help the elderly, kids and pets stay cool, and plan to be in air-conditioned buildings.
The following emergency cooling centers will be open throughout the weekend:
Los Angeles County
Quartz Hill Library
Open Friday, August 14, 2020 to Sunday, August 16, 2020
Hours of Operation 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
5040 W. Avenue M-2, Quartz Hill, CA 93356
Stevenson Ranch Library
Open Friday, August 14, 2020 to Sunday, August 16, 2020
Hours of Operation 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
25950 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381
Claremont Library
Open Friday, August 31, 2020 to Saturday, August 1, 2020
Hours of Operation 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
208 N. Harvard Avenue, Claremont, CA 91711
Salazar Park
Open Friday, August 14, 2020 to Sunday, August 16, 2020
Hours of Operation 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
3864 Whittier Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90023
Topanga Library
Open Friday, August 14, 2020 to Sunday, August 16, 2020
Hours of Operation 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
122 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga, CA 90290
San Angelo Park
Open Saturday, August 15, 2020 t0 Monday, August 17, 2020
Hours of Operation: 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
245 S. San Angelo Park, La Puente, CA 91746
City of Los Angeles
Canoga Park Senior Center
Open Friday, August 14, 2020 to Monday, August 17, 2020
Hours of Operation 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
7326 Jordan Ave., Canoga Park, CA 91303
Sherman Oaks East Valley Adult Center
Open Friday, August 14, 2020 to Monday, August 17, 2020
Hours of Operation 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
5056 Van Nuys Blvd. Sherman Oaks 91403
Pecan Recreation Center
Open Friday, August 14, 2020 to Monday, August 17, 2020
Hours of Operation 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
145 S. Pecan St. Los Angeles 90033
Slauson Recreation Center
Open Friday, August 14, 2020 to Monday, August 17, 2020
Hours of Operation 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
5306 South Compton Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90011
Lafayette Recreation Center
Open Friday, August 14, 2020 to Monday, August 17, 2020
Hours of Operation 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
625 S. Lafayette Park Pl., Los Angeles, CA 90057
City of El Monte
Grace T. Black Auditorium
Open Friday, August 14, 2020 to Saturday, August 15, 2020
Hours of Operation 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
3130 Tyler Avenue, El Monte, CA 91731
City of Burbank
Buena Vista Library
Open Friday, August 14, 2020 to Monday, August 17, 2020
Hours of Operation 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
300 N Buena Vista St., Burbank, CA 91505