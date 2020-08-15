LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — For the first time since 2011, California ordered rolling power outages on Friday night but officials warn there may be additional blackouts throughout this weekend.

The California Independent System Operator (California ISO) declared a stage three electrical emergency on Friday, ordering utilities to take measures to lighten the power load. By 10 p.m., the power outages were lifted. However, more are expected Saturday.

In some places in the Southland, there were triple-digit temperatures, causing many families to escape to the beach for some relief from the heat.

The amount of people rushing out to dive in the water as temperatures continue to rise is concerning some health experts who note continuously increasing coronavirus cases.

Others who wanted to exercise or have an outdoor breakfast with loved ones had to start their day a little earlier than usual to beat the heat in places like Santa Clarita, where it reached 90 degrees by 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Due to pandemic closures, locals are left without their typical refuge from hot summer days like cold movie theaters, indoor malls and public pools.

Officials are encouraging the public to stay hydrated, limit strenuous outdoor activity between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., find a safe location to beat the heat, and to check on elderly neighbors, kids and pets who may be more susceptible to heat-related illnesses.

“Over the past decade, the heat wave in California have caused more human harm than those things put together,” said Daniel Swain, a UCLA scientist, of earthquakes and wildfires. “Heat waves and heat extremes are sort of an underestimated killer.”

To make the cool-off a little more enjoyable, some families are also introducing more cold and frozen treats, like popsicles, ice cream and iced coffee, into their diets.

Several cooling centers have also been opened throughout Los Angeles County.

The hot spell is expected to last through next week.