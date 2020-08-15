LAKE HUGHES (CBSLA) — Firefighters Saturday continued to battle the massive fire in the Lake Hughes area that was threatening structures in the area.
As of Friday night, the fire has scorched nearly 17,500 acres. By Saturday, the acreage was downgraded to 14,714. The fire remained at 12 percent containment. Officials say the fire has destroyed at least 21 structures and continues to threaten thousands more.
Crews dealt with several spot fires Friday. The high temperatures made the firefight even more difficult.
“It just really goes to show how erratic the fire can be,” said Sky Cornell, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “And if the conditions are ripe, which they are right now, it can be very unpredictable.”
Evacuation orders were still in place in affected areas, which include:
• Lake Hughes Road West of Pine Canyon and North of Dry Gulch Rd.
• East of Ridge Route Road
• West of Lake Hughes Road and Fire Station 78
• North of Pine Canyon and Lake Hughes Road
• South of SR-138
The cause of the fire remained under investigation.