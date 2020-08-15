LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — For the first time since 2011, California ordered rolling power outages on Friday night but officials warn there may be additional blackouts to come over the weekend.
The California Independent System Operator (California ISO) declared a stage three electrical emergency on Friday, ordering utilities to take measures to lighten the power load. By 10 p.m., the power outages were lifted. However, more are expected Saturday.
But the ongoing heat spell is also raising concerns over crowds flocking to the beach amid the pandemic. Officials are encouraging the public to find a safe location to beat the heat and to check on elderly neighbors who may be more susceptible to heat-related illnesses.
“Over the past decade, the heat wave in California have caused more human harm than those things put together,” said Daniel Swain, a UCLA scientist, of earthquakes and wildfires. “Heat waves and heat extremes are sort of an underestimated killer.”
The hot spell is expected to last through next week.
The real year was 2001; Gov. Gray Davis was afterwards recalled. Its time to recall this Gov….