LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities on Saturday announced the arrest of a 39-year-old resident of Beverly Hills suspected in a series of sexual assaults.
Kamran Syed stands accused of targeting intoxicated women at bars and nightclubs and sexually assaulting them, according to Beverly Hills police.
In a news release, police said that the alleged assaults occurred between 2017 to 2020, and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office as a result has filed six felony counts against Syed.
He remains in custody, with bail set at $1.5 million, authorities said.
Police suspect Syed may have other alleged victims.
Anyone with more information was asked to contact the Beverly Hills Police Department at (310) 285-2125.