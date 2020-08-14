SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A Newport Beach man has been charged with two misdemeanors for waving a loaded gun at Black Lives Matter protestors while screaming racial slurs during a Newport Beach protest in June.

Travis Patrick White, 48, of Newport Beach is being charged with one misdemeanor count of brandishing a firearm in public and one misdemeanor count of possession of a loaded firearm in a public place.

On June 4, 2020, White was captured on video yelling at Black Lives Matter protesters. White exchanged words one of the protestors who confronted him about the slurs he was using.

White is accused of pulling out a loaded semi-automatic handgun from his backpack, cocking it and pointing it up in the air.

No one was injured during the confrontation.

Police confirmed that White later posted a hate-filled rant on Facebook after the encounter.

“This is [expletive] war,” he said. “And I really wish my fellow citizens in Newport Beach and Costa Mesa would band together, get our weapons and kick these [expletive] [expletive] out of our city.”

“It is scary that someone who disagrees with your right to express yourself freely during a peaceful protest would elevate that to the level of lethal force. That should cause all of us alarm,” said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer.

“This individual brought a gun to a peaceful protest. He was looking for a confrontation and when confronted with opinions that he disagrees with he pulled out his gun. That is not the America we want and those actions will not be tolerated. The freedom of speech and the right to peacefully protest are rights afforded to all Americans and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office will always protect the public’s right to be heard.”

White faces up to two years in the Orange County Jail if convicted on both charges.

He is scheduled to appear at the Harbor Justice Center on Oct. 20 to be arraigned.