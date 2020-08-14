LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A South LA woman was charged Friday with beating her 4-year-old daughter to death.
Akira Smith, 34, was charged with one count each of murder, torture and assault on a child causing death. She is scheduled to make her first court appearance Friday, when prosecutors say they will recommend her bail be set at $3.05 million.
The girl, named Eternity, was pronounced dead at 7:41 a.m. Tuesday after she was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Smith was arrested the next day.
The girl’s three siblings were taken into protective custody and have been released to the Department of Children and Family Services.
A criminal complaint alleges Smith was previously convicted for assault with a deadly weapon in 2016 and injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé or boyfriend in 2014.
If convicted as charged, Smith faces a possible maximum sentence of 62 years to life in state prison.