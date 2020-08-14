LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A smoke advisory has been issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District due to the fires burning in Azusa and Castaic.
The advisory will be in effect throughout the afternoon Friday, and could be extended if the fires keep burning throughout the weekend.
Several wildfires are sending heavy smoke into Southern California’s skies. The Lake Fire, which erupted Wednesday near Castaic, sent up a huge smoke plume that was visible across the region. Since then, brush fires have also broken out in Azusa and Corona.
South Coast Daily Air Quality Forecast: Fri 8/14: https://t.co/szsyGAFunD#LosAngeles: Good / Mod / Unhealthy (Sens Gr) / Unhealthy#Orange: Good / Mod#Riverside: Good / Mod / Unhealthy (Sens Gr) / Unhealthy#SanBernardino: Mod / Unhealthy (Sens Gr) / Unhealthy / Very Unhealthy pic.twitter.com/gRrRFZimsu
The SCAQMD said that the air quality may be unhealthy for sensitive groups due to wind bringing smoke and ash from the Lake Fire into portions of the Santa Clarita Valley, and from the Ranch Fire in Azusa into the San Gabriel and Pomona-Walnut valleys.
Anyone who sees or smells smoke should limit outdoor exposure by staying indoors with windows and doors closed and avoid vigorous physical activity.