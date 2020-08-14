Comments
NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — A thresher shark had to be euthanized Friday after coming onto shore with possible boat propeller injuries.
Beachgoers scattered after the shark came onto shore at about 1:45 p.m. Friday. The shark was seen thrashing on the shore as people in bathing suits and holding boogie boards watched quietly.
The 3-4 foot thresher shark appeared to have injuries consistent with being hit by a boat propeller. Several lifeguards helped pull the barely-alive shark out of the water.
An animal control officer took the shark into custody and it was later euthanized.