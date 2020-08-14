AZUSA (CBSLA) – Evacuation orders were lifted late Thursday night for the 3,000-acre Ranch Fire burning in the San Gabriel Mountains in the Angeles National Forest north of Azusa.

The Ranch Fire broke out a little before 3 p.m. near North San Gabriel Canyon Road and North Ranch Road and spread quickly.

Within about 30 minutes, Azusa police issued evacuation orders for Mountain Cove residents living south of Highwood Court. About 15 minutes later, they were extended to all residents living north and west of Turning Leaf and Boulder Ridge.

By 4:30 p.m. the fire had grown to more than 600 acres, and just before 8 p.m. it had spread to 3,000 acres, still with no containment, the U.S. Forest Service reported.

About 200 Angeles National Forest and L.A. County Fire Department personnel responded and battled the blaze, successfully protecting homes. As the main body of the fire began moving away from homes towards the Angeles National Forest, mandatory evacuation orders were lifted at 11 p.m.

“We owe our homes to our firemen that protected us,” one grateful woman told CBSLA.

No homes have been damaged so far and there were no reported injuries. Highway 39 is shut down in both directions in the area.

Although flames flared up along a hillside just above Highwood Court and Mountain Laurel Way overnight Thursday, no new evacuation orders were issued.

Neighbors told CBSLA there were unconfirmed reports the fire may have sparked during a fight between two men at a homeless encampment. However, officials say the cause remains unknown and is under investigation.