LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — The Port of Long Beach will offer drive-up COVID-19 testing for dockworkers, truckers, other frontline labor partners, and the public starting Monday, the shipyard announced Friday.

The free tests will be available to Long Beach port personnel and the general public on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4 to 7 p.m. at 2100 W. Anaheim St., a vacant lot located within the Harbor District at the southwest corner of Anaheim and Ninth streets.

“Our port workers are working around the clock to deliver critical supplies to every household in America, and we must do all we can to keep them safe,” Mayor Robert Garcia said. “Expanding COVID-19 testing on-site at the Port of Long Beach demonstrates our commitment to these hardworking men and women.”

Up to 200 free tests will be provided daily by the city of Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services, with funding from the Port of Long Beach, port officials said.

On-site registration will be available for port-related personnel. Appointments are required for the general public and can be made online or by calling 562-570-4636.

The additional site allows the city of Long Beach will have the capacity to conduct 1,600 COVID-19 tests daily, city officials said.

Five other city-sponsored locations are available across Long Beach, while mobile tests are accessible to residents who are unable to leave their homes.

