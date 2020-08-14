LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Mayor Garcetti Friday extended relaxed parking enforcement across the City of Los Angeles until October

1 in efforts to make it easier to stay home when possible.

“Angelenos shouldn’t be penalized for staying home, avoiding unnecessary trips, and doing their part to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Mayor Eric Garcetti.

“All of us have a role to play in defeating this virus and saving lives, and no one should worry about facing extra financial burdens when they’re keeping their family, friends, and community safe during this crisis.”

Relaxed enforcement is extended for the following categories:

Residential street sweeping

Expired registration

Overnight/Oversize parking districts

Peak/rush hour and gridlock zone parking restrictions

Ticket/tow for oversized/overnight parking

Enforcement continues for:

Metered parking

Time limits within preferential parking districts for vehicles without a valid or recently-expired permit

Posted time limit zones in residential and commercial areas

All posted Temporary No-Parking signs

Blocking emergency access areas

Colored curb zones

Parking restrictions for City-owned lots

In addition to these steps, Angelenos will not face parking fine increases when failing to pay a ticket.

Residents will also be given extended grace periods for residential and commercial drop off or pick up and granted extensions on all deadlines for payments.

Temporary permits that can be printed at home will also be offered for those who have renewed their permit but will not receive the new hangtag before their current permit expires.

Vehicles displaying recently expired permits within preferential parking districts will have a two-week grace period following the expiration to renew.

Parking enforcement will begin again on October 1with the exception of street sweeping enforcement, which will resume at a later date.