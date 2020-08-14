Comments
PASADENA (CBSLA) — A stretch of the southbound 710 Freeway in Pasadena was closed Friday morning because a man in his 40s threatened to jump from an overpass.
The man was seen hanging over the Green Street bridge, between St. John Avenue and the freeway, at 11:45 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP shut down all southbound lanes of the 710 Freeway south of the 210. The transition roads from the east- and westbound 210 and westbound 134 freeways to the southbound 710 Freeway were also closed.