LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Department of Public Health reported 2,642 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 45 additional deaths Friday, bringing countywide totals to 218,693 cases and 5,214 deaths.

Health officials said the number of new cases reported Friday did not include many backlog numbers from the state’s reporting system, if any, though it did include delayed reporting of cases from Thursday. The department said it was still expecting to receive a backlog of cases from the state.

Of the 45 newly reported deaths, 21 were over the age of 80, 12 were between the ages of 65 and 79, nine were between the ages of 50 and 64 and two were between the ages of 30 and 49.

Overall, 92% of the 5,214 people who have died from COVID-19 in L.A. County had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, 50% were Latinx, 24% were white, 15% were Asian, 10% were Black, less than 1% were Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander and 1% were residents who identified with other races.

As of Friday, there were 1,415 confirmed COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized with 33% being treated in intensive care units, and the county’s 7-day average of daily hospitalizations was 1,521. Two weeks ago, on July 31, daily hospitalizations averaged 2,026 patients.

“The lower number of daily COVID-19 hospitalizations is encouraging, however we still have far too many people spreading this virus,” Dr. Barbara Ferrer, county public health director, said.

Ferrer also encouraged people to continue to practice social distancing, wearing face coverings, washing their hands and avoiding gathering with people who don’t live with them.

“Every day, a team of public health specialists investigate clusters of cases associated with parties, dinner events and gatherings,” she said. “None of these activities are essential and all can lead to growing number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. We save lives and slow the spread of COVID-19 when we commit to doing what we know works — avoid gathering with people that you don’t live with, wear a face covering, maintain physical distance, and wash hands often.”

With testing results available for more than 2.03 million people, the county’s overall positivity rate was holding steady at 10%.