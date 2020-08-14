HACIENDA HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — A vegetation fire, dubbed the Grove Fire, burned roughly seven to eight acres Friday afternoon in the Hacienda Heights area of the San Gabriel Valley.
The blaze was reported just after 3 p.m. near 14710 E. Orange Grove Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.
It was being categorized as a second alarm fire and was 15% contained as of 4:30 p.m. Fire crews also said forward progress has been stopped on the fire and no injuries or damage to property has been reported.
The region continues to face an ongoing threat of wildfires in the area as temperatures rise to dangerous levels.
Officials will continue working for the next several hours at the scene of the fire to monitor conditions.
No cause has been determined yet for the Grove Fire.
Miles away, crews were also battling the Lake Fire in the Lake Hughes area of the Angeles National Forest, which broke out Wednesday, and the Ranch 2 Fire in northern Azusa.
This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.