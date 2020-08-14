LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Federal officials announced on Friday that more funds have been devoted to the further cleanup of contaminated groundwater throughout Los Angeles.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and other agencies have reached a $56.6 million settlement to assist in cleanup at the Dual Site Groundwater Operable Unit of the Montrose Chemical Corp. and Del Amo superfund sites.
“This settlement ensures the long-term operation of the groundwater cleanup system,” said John Busterud, EPA’s regional administrator for the Pacific Southwest. “EPA is committed to the removal of contaminants from our groundwater in Los Angeles County.”
Groundwater at the Dual Site is contaminated with hazardous substances, including chlorobenzene and other contaminants
The settlement with Montrose Chemical Corporation of California, Bayer CropScience Inc., TFCF America Inc., Stauffer Management Company LLC, and JCI Jones Chemicals Inc. also includes payment to the EPA of $4 million in past costs, another payment of costs incurred by the California Department of Toxic Substances Control and payment of the EPA’s and DTSC’s future oversight costs.
For cleanup, officials will pump the groundwater in the Cleanup activities will involve pumping chlorobenzene plume and treating it to federal and California state cleanup standards identified in the 1999 remedy.
For cleanup, officials will pump the groundwater in the chlorobenzene plume and treating it to standards identified in the remedy selected in the 1999 Dual Site cleanup plan.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
I’am made $84, 8254 so far this year working online and I’m a full time student. Im using an online business. Here what I do,.for more information simply open this link thank you… Read More