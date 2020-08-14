LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The California Independent System Operator Friday declared a statewide Stage 3 Electrical Emergency due to high heat and increased electricity demand — initiating rotating outages throughout the state.

According to Cal ISO, the emergency was declared because demand outpaced availability, prompting the rolling blackouts to maintain the stability of the electric grid.

“The California ISO is working closely with California utilities and neighboring power systems to manage strain on the grid and to restore the power grid to full capacity,” the operator said in a statement. “As portions of the grid are restored, local utilities will restore power in a coordinated fashion.”

The rolling outages will not impact Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers, according to the department.

“LADWP is a municipally owned utility and owns its own generation, but has the ability to buy and sell power back and forth to the rest of the grid as needed and as available,” the department said in a statement. “Our own generation and transmission are the reasons we aren’t affected.”

As of 7:12 p.m., Southern California Edison confirmed it had started rolling power outages but would not specify in which regions due to public safety concerns.

Reported power outages:

LOS ANGELES COUNTY

The Beverly Hills Police Department announced it was aware of a planned power outage by Southern California Edison occurring in our city, north of N. Santa Monica Blvd.

The San Gabriel Police Department reported a power outage along Valley Boulevard that was impacting traffic signals between New Avenue and San Gabriel Boulevard.

The Pasadena Department of Water and Power said outages throughout its service area were related to the rolling outages, though it said power would not be off for more than an hour.

ORANGE COUNTY

Anaheim said rolling power outages were occurring across the city due to the state’s Flex Alert, but said outages should not last more than 15 minutes.

San Diego Gas and Electric said it has been directed to initiate one-hour outages throughout San Diego and south Orange counties.

The Huntington Beach Fire Department said it was getting reports of multiple power outages and asked people to refrain from calling 911 unless there was a life-threatening emergency.

VENTURA COUNTY

The Simi Valley Police Department reported traffic signals were out due to a power outage in the area of Royal and Los Angeles avenues.

The ISO earlier in the day issued a Flex Alert, calling on consumers to conserve electricity, from 3-10 p.m. Friday.