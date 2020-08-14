BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — A Beverly Hills man has been arrested in several sexual assaults since 2017, and police say he may have more victims.

Kamran Syed, 39, was arrested on June 20 and remains in custody on $1.5 million bail. He is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Aug. 31.

Between 2017 and this year, police say Syed targeted drunk women at bars and nightclubs throughout Los Angeles and Orange counties, then drive them to Beverly Hills, where he would sexually assault them. Syed has since been charged with six felony counts of rape and oral copulation of an unconscious person, assault to commit rape, and forcible oral copulation.

Beverly Hills police investigators say Syed may be responsible for other sexual assaults in the Los Angeles area. Anyone with information about Syed or who believes they are a victim can call the Beverly Hills Police Department at (310) 285-2125. Anonymous tips can also be texted to 888777, with BEVHILLSPD followed by the tip information.