AZUSA (CBSLA) — The Azusa Police Department Friday said it was searching for a man wanted in connection connection with the Ranch Fire, which has burned roughly 1,500 acres since it started Thursday afternoon.
Azusa Police along with @LACoFDPIO Arson Investigators have been conducting a joint investigation of yesterday's #ranchfire.
A suspect has been identified and is being sought for questioning. Please see press release for details.#azusa #CityofAzusa #AzusaPD pic.twitter.com/io2DPi9qMU
— Azusa Police (@AzusaPD) August 15, 2020
According to police, 36-year-old Osmin Palencia is wanted in connection with starting the fire. His last known residence was an encampment in the Azusa Canyon Riverbed near the origin of the blaze.
Police said Palencia was believed to be violent and encouraged the public to use caution if they see him.
Anyone with information was asked to call the Azusa Police Department at 626-812-3200.