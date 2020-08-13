LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Grocery workers represented by United Food and Commercial Workers Local 770 will have access to free COVID-19 testing Friday at the Food 4 Less in the Westlake District after over two dozen cases were confirmed at the store.

According to union officials, 28 workers at the Food 4 Less, 1700 W. Sixth St. contracted COVID-19.

Following the positive cases, the union, along with community supporters, held a socially-distant demonstration outside of the store to call on Kroger — the parent company of Food 4 Less and Ralphs — to provide regular testing and ensure safety measures are enforced inside all stores.

A group of workers walked into the store to hand-deliver a signed petition to management asking that more be done.

Funding for the testing is being provided by Councilman Gil Cedillo’s office and will also be available to the public. No appointments will be necessary, Cedillo’s office said.

“We urge residents and UFCW Local 770 workers to take advantage of the free walk-up testing provided in partnership with Mayor (Eric) Garcetti’s office and the Los Angeles Fire Department at Food 4 Less,” Cedillo said.

“Please take advantage of this service to benefit both community members and the essential workers who service us at Food 4 Less.”

Testing will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.

“I’m really proud that our efforts to draw attention to challenges we are facing as essential workers led to this free testing event,” Jeanne Coleman, a cashier at Food 4 Less, said in a statement.