LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Prankster Steve-O apparently taped himself to a billboard in Hollywood Thursday.

Steve-O posted a selfie on Instagram, showing several layers of what appears to be black tape covering his body from his armpits to his thighs.

“There is zero chance of me falling, and it’s important to me that we not waste any valuable city resources on this,” he wrote in the post.

Nonetheless, images posted on Twitter show firefighters gathering below the billboard, in the 1700 block of North Cahuenga Boulevard, preparing to remove him from the billboard and lower him back to the ground.

The LAFD confirmed they were at the scene and that one or more lanes may be shut down until the apparent rescue operation is completed.

“LAFD assisting law enforcement at an apparent single patient behavioral emergency, one person secured (themselves?) to a billboard,” spokesman Brian Humphrey wrote in a public safety alert.

The stunt is apparently promoting Gnarly, which he calls “a very naughty multimedia special” on his website.