LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A statewide flex alert has been issued for Friday, when a heat wave is forecast to begin across Southern California.
The state’s Independent System Operator, or ISO, urged all Californians to conserve electricity from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday in anticipation of heavy demand due to residential air conditioning use.
Extreme heat with a potential for heat-related illnesses was forecast to start this weekend, according to the National Weather Services. Triple-digit temperatures are forecast for the Inland Empire, Orange County, the Ventura County coasts and valleys, and could reach as high as 120 degrees in the low deserts.
The high heat is being exacerbated by remnants of the tropical system “Elida,” which Cal ISO says is reducing solar generation, leading to tighter energy supplies.
During the flex alert, Californians are being urged to turn off unnecessary lights, use major appliance before 3 p.m. and after 10 p.m., and set their air conditioner thermostats to 78 degrees or higher.
The hotter temps arrive as more Californians than usual are working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.