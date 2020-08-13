Comments
AZUSA (CBSLA) – A fast-moving brush fire in Azusa burned about 600 acres as of Thursday afternoon.
The Ranch Fire was reported just before 3 p.m. near North San Gabriel Canyon Road and North Ranch Road, according to officials.
Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for areas including Mountain Cove and west of Turning Leaf and Boulder Ridge, according to the Azusa Police Department.
By 4:30 p.m., the Los Angeles County Fire Department said the fire had grown but was “burning away from Foothill cities and into the forest”.