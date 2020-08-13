SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County health officials reported 24 coronavirus-related deaths and 348 additional cases Thursday.

To date, the county’s totals now stand at 42,171 coronavirus cases and 769 deaths.

Of the fatalities reported Thursday, three were skilled nursing facility residents and two were assisted living facility residents.

Since the pandemic began, 293 of those who died were skilled nursing facility residents, 44 were assisted living facility residents and one was homeless.

Case counts have been up and down since Sunday as officials catch up on the backlog with the state’s system, but Orange County officials Thursday reported their statistics are now up to date.

Currently, 438 confirmed coronavirus patients in Orange County are hospitalized, down from the 440 hospitalizations reported Wednesday.

Of those hospitalized patients, 143 are in the intensive care unit, according to the latest numbers.

The change in the three-day average of hospitalized patients went from -9.4% to -8.8%, which is lower than the state’s threshold.

Out of the 42,171 positive cases in the county, officials have reported 32,984 documented recoveries. To date, the county has reported 518,065 COVID-19 tests have been conducted, with 13,506 reported Thursday.

As local school officials prepare for classes to begin, county officials are tabulating the number of coronavirus cases by various age groups.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 414 children up to age 3 who have been infected; 567 in the 4 to 9-year-old age group; 433 from 10 to 12 years old; 418 among 13 to 14-year-olds; and 1,458 in the 15 to 18-year-old age group.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)