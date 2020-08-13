REAL-TIME FIRE MAP

NEAR LAKE HUGHES (CBSLA) – There was zero containment Thursday morning on the rapidly-spreading Lake Fire burning near Lake Hughes in the Angeles National Forest between Santa Clarita and Palmdale.

The blaze was reported 3:38 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Lake Hughes and Pine Canyon roads and quickly exploded, growing to 10,500 acres by Thursday morning amid swirling winds and high temperatures, and forcing the evacuation of about 100 homes.

CBSLA footage early Thursday morning showed a home on Pine Canyon Road which appeared to have been destroyed, while a car and trailer on the property were also torched.

A CBSLA crew which drove through the area counted about a dozen buildings which appeared to have sustained some damage, but it was unclear if those were homes our outbuildings.

As of 7 a.m. Thursday, the U.S. Forest Service reported that at least three structures have been destroyed. 5,420 structures remain threatened.

Some parts of the Angeles National Forest have not burned since the 1960, fire officials said, leaving decades of brush ready to ignite. A heat wave which is expected to hit the region Friday and remain through Monday could create even more challenges for firefighters.

At least 517 personnel from the U.S. Forest Service, L.A. County Fire Department and several other agencies were battling the fire on the ground and in the air with the help of three water-dropping helicopters.

The cause of the blaze remains unknown.

The following evacuation orders were in place:

Lake Hughes Road west of Pine Canyon and north of Dry Gulch Road.

East of Ridge Route Road.

West of Lake Hughes Road and Fire Station 78.

North of Pine Canyon and Lake Hughes Road.

South of SR-138

Evacuation centers were established at Highland High School in Palmdale and the Castaic Sports Complex in Castaic.

Several roads were closed: