LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Police have made an arrest in a hit-and-run that killed a man trying to stop a liquor store thief in Long Beach.
Jamal Darby, 33, was arrested Wednesday near his home in the 1200 block of West 57th Street in Los Angeles. Police say they discovered evidence that linked Darby to the July 24 incident that killed 57-year-old Victor Talavera of Long Beach.
Police say Talavera had been trying to stop a liquor store thief by jumping on the hood of his car as the thief was trying to drive away. The car kept going with Talavera on the hood for three blocks, until he fell onto Anaheim Street. Evidence showed a white utility van was found to have stopped for Talavera, contrary to initial reports, and the driver tried to help him.
Talavera was declared dead at the scene.
Darby was arrested while driving a car that detectives believe was used in the incident, police said.
Darby has been booked on suspicion of murder, robbery and burglary and is being held on $2 million bail.