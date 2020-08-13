LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — While jobs have been tough to come by over the past few months, there are still companies, like Vigilance Health, looking to hire.
“We’ve got about 100 positions now,” Jim Coburn, executive director, said. “Those positions really range from RNs to LVNs, LPNs, medical assistants, and then we have management positions as well.”
Coburn said the company looks for people who are driven, hungry to achieve and looking to change people’s lives for the better.
“Those are the attributes, kind of the core values that we oftentimes say, ‘If you hear those things, and you find yourself leaning in a little bit, you’re right for our organization,'” he said.
According to Coburn, Vigilance is a health management services company that puts together strategies for healthcare systems in an effort to improve outcomes for both the provider and the patient.
A full list of available opportunities can be found on the organization’s website.