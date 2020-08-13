NEAR LAKE HUGHES (CBSLA) – Crews fighting the fast-spreading Lake Fire burning in the Angeles National Forest between Palmdale and Santa Clarita late Wednesday night were able to save an American flag from a property that was ablaze.
A dramatic video posted by the Los Angeles County Firefighters Local 1014 union showed crews pulling the flag down off the pole as the flames raged around them.
“Even as we battle fast-spreading flames and dangerous conditions, our members continue to serve with respect and honor,” the union wrote.
It was unclear from the video of a home on the property was destroyed.
The Lake Fire broke Wednesday afternoon in the area of Lake Hughes and Pine Canyon roads and quickly exploded, growing to 10,500 acres by Thursday morning amid swirling winds and high temperatures, forcing the evacuation of about 100 homes. There was no containment.
At least three structures were destroyed.
There was no word on a cause.
