By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information about a woman who was seen pouring accelerant on a police car during recent protests.

The arson happened on May 30, during protests that erupted in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

According to the FBI, the woman was among one of several who poured accelerant on a marked LAPD squad car and set it on fire in the vicinity of Beverly Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue.

The suspect was described as a white female with a lean build, between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-8. She wore a yellow hard hat, glasses, a black shirt, a blue face mask with a print, and wore a blue backpack.

Anyone with information about the suspect can call the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office at (310) 477-6565, the SAFE LA Task Force at (213) 486-6840 or email SafeLAtips@LAPD.online.

