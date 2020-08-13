LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information about a woman who was seen pouring accelerant on a police car during recent protests.
The arson happened on May 30, during protests that erupted in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.
Help us identify this suspect, #wanted by the #FBI & @LAPDHQ for the burning of a police vehicle in Los Angeles on May 30, 2020. If you have info, please call #FBILosAngeles or the #SafeLA Task Force. You may also be eligible to claim a #Reward of up to $10,000. #WantedWednesday pic.twitter.com/E43ssWYTsF
— FBI Los Angeles (@FBILosAngeles) August 12, 2020
According to the FBI, the woman was among one of several who poured accelerant on a marked LAPD squad car and set it on fire in the vicinity of Beverly Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue.
The suspect was described as a white female with a lean build, between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-8. She wore a yellow hard hat, glasses, a black shirt, a blue face mask with a print, and wore a blue backpack.
Anyone with information about the suspect can call the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office at (310) 477-6565, the SAFE LA Task Force at (213) 486-6840 or email SafeLAtips@LAPD.online.