LATEST INCIDENT INFORMATION

CORONA (CBSLA) — Fire crews Thursday evening were battling a brush fire that broke out southwest of Corona at Skyline Drive and Foothill Parkway in the Cleveland National Forest earlier in the afternoon.

According to CalFire, the first arriving engine company reported that approximately 10-15 acres of vegetation was burning at a moderate rate of spread. As of 7:30, the fire had grown to 25 acres.

As of 5:47 p.m., Corona FD had ordered evacuations for the following streets as a precaution:

Clearing Circle

Meandering Lane

Burrero Way

Corbett Street

Overland Lane

The fire was initially reported at about 4:37 p.m. and was seen moving closer to homes, though no evacuations or injuries were initially reported.

Trudy and Foothill are in the process of being closed to traffic. — Corona Police Dept. #CoronaPD (@CoronaPD) August 13, 2020

The Corona Police Department said it was in the process of closing Trudy Way and Foothill Parkway to traffic.

Firefighters from CalFire/Riverside County, Corona and Cleveland National Forest were responding to the incident.

The Skyline Fire was just one of three wildfires in Southern California fire crews were battling Thursday.