CORONA (CBSLA) — The Corona Fire Department responded to a wildfire near the Skyline Drive Trail late Thursday afternoon that was said to have burned between 10-15 acres.
According to the department, the fire was first reported near Foothill Parkway and Skyline Drive at about 4:45 p.m.
Trudy and Foothill are in the process of being closed to traffic.
— Corona Police Dept. #CoronaPD (@CoronaPD) August 13, 2020
The Corona Police Department said it was in the process of closing Trudy Way and Foothill Parkway to traffic.