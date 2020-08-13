CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
CORONA (CBSLA) — The Corona Fire Department responded to a wildfire near the Skyline Drive Trail late Thursday afternoon that was said to have burned between 10-15 acres.

According to the department, the fire was first reported near Foothill Parkway and Skyline Drive at about 4:45 p.m.

The Corona Police Department said it was in the process of closing Trudy Way and Foothill Parkway to traffic.

